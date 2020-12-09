While we are still hungover from the magic spell cast by Anurag Basu’s Ludo in November, Netflix looks set to deliver a delicious lineup this month as well. And if the recently released trailer of AK vs AK is anything to go by, the year-end promises to be a thrilling ride. In addition to Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited drama, there’s plenty more to look forward to on the OTT giant in the coming weeks. Here are 4 upcoming movies on Netflix in December that have our attention.

4 upcoming movies on Netflix we are looking forward to this December

#1 Torbaaz

Bollywood’s beloved “Baba” will be greeting the OTT audience in a few days’ time. Torbaaz, directed by Girish Malik, essays the story of a man who looks to revive the fate of children in refugee camps by turning them towards cricket. Watch Torbaaz to find out if he succeeds in steering them away from the path of destruction.

Release Date: 11 December

#2 Paava Kadhaigal

Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara, and Vignesh Shivan, Paava Kadhaigal comes as a Tamil anthology that has stories revolving around honour, love, sin, and pride. With an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Simran, Kalki Koechlin, and Anjali among others, this upcoming flick has caught the eye with its trailer.

Release Date: 18 December

#3 The Midnight Sky

The Midnight Sky, starring George Clooney, is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. Directed by George Clooney himself, the film follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place.

Release Date: 23 December

#4 AK vs AK

AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves. The film has Kashyap follow Kapoor as he searches for his kidnapped daughter (Sonam Kapoor). AK vs AK has already set social media abuzz with its pre-release promotions and it remains to be seen if the much-anticipated film ends the year on a high for Hindi cinema.

Release Date: 24 December

Which one are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.