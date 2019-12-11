Visakhapatnam police nab bike thieves, recover 26 two-wheelers

The Visakhapatnam police, on Tuesday, nabbed two bike thieves for stealing bikes in North Andhra Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Tammineni Mahesh (26) and Gandi Asha Raju (22) of Vambay Colony, Madhurawada.

Addressing the media, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), informed that the department has been frequently receiving complaints on bike theft. Acting in this regard, the city police formed a special team comprising of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suresh Babu, City Crime Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D Surya Sravan Kumar, and PM Palem Circle Inspector (CI) B Srinivasa Rao among others.

The team has been actively investigating the vehicle missing cases. On 10 December, the cops noticed the duo’s suspicious movements near Car Shed junction of PM Palem, and took them into remand. Upon further interrogation, the bike thieves confessed to have stolen two-wheelers by using duplicate keys. The city police recovered 26 bikes, out of which, three are from Visakhapatnam district, five from Vizianagaram district and 18 motor vehicles from Srikakulam district.

Earlier in September, the Visakhapatnam police had arrested the mastermind of a bike robbery gang, who worked as an assistant at a motorcycle garage in Parawada Mandal of Visakhapatnam. 130 motorbikes, five engines, 30 boxes of spare parts, Rs 90,000 in cash and land documents, valued at Rs 5 lakh, were seized by the cops as part of the operation.