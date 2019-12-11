2019 has been a year of many spectacular events. From the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to the Cricket World Cup’s nail-biting finish, the year was certainly not devoid of drama. Abhinandan Varthaman was hailed as a national hero and his return to the country was reveled by all. Avengers: Endgame eclipsed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time and gave an emotional farewell to Iron Man. An image of a Black Hole put the social media on fire while the decades-old Ayodhya conflict was finally resolved. To cap off an eventful 2019, Google has released a list called ‘Year in Search 2019’, of top searches made in India throughout the year.

Here is the complete list of the top Google searches in India in 2019:

Year in Search 2019: India

Near me

Dance classes near me Salons near me Costume stores near me Mobile stores near me Saree shop near me Air quality Index near me Furniture store near me Toy store near me Electronic stores near me Spa near me

How to

How to vote How to link Aadhaar to PAN How to check name in voter list How to check NEET result How to select channels as per TRAI How to remove Holi colour How to play PUBG How to get Fastag How to know Polling booth How to file GSTR-9

Personalities

Abhinandan Varthaman Lata Mangeshkar Yuvraj Singh Anand Kumar Vicky Kaushal Rishabh Pant Ranu Mondal Tara Sutaria Siddharth Shukla Koena Mitra

Movies

Kabir Singh Avengers: Endgame Joker Captain Marvel Super 30 Mission Mangal Gully Boy War Housefull 4 Uri-The Surgical Strike

Songs

Le Photo Le Teri Meri Kahani Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan Vaste Coca-Cola Tu Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Ladki Aankh Mare Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya Kya Baat Hai

Sports Events

Cricket World Cup Pro Kabaddi League Wimbledon Copa America Australian Open French Open Super Bowl The Ashes US Open Indian Super League

What is

What is Article 370? What is exit poll? What is a black hole? What is Howdy Modi? What is e-cigarette? What is DLS method in cricket? What is Ayodhya case? What is Article 15? What is surgical strike? What is National Register of Citizens of India?

News

Lok Sabha election results Chandrayaan 2 Article 370 PM KIsan Yojana Maharashtra assembly elections Haryana assembly election result Pulwama attack Cyclone Fani Ayodhya verdict Amazon forest fire

Overall

Cricket World Cup Lok Sabha Elections Chandrayaan 2 Kabir Singh Avengers: Endgame Article 370 NEET results Joker Captain Marvel PM Kisan Yojana

Watch the Google- Year in Search 2019 here.