2019 has been a year of many spectacular events. From the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to the Cricket World Cup’s nail-biting finish, the year was certainly not devoid of drama. Abhinandan Varthaman was hailed as a national hero and his return to the country was reveled by all. Avengers: Endgame eclipsed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time and gave an emotional farewell to Iron Man. An image of a Black Hole put the social media on fire while the decades-old Ayodhya conflict was finally resolved. To cap off an eventful 2019, Google has released a list called ‘Year in Search 2019’, of top searches made in India throughout the year.
Here is the complete list of the top Google searches in India in 2019:
Year in Search 2019: India
Near me
- Dance classes near me
- Salons near me
- Costume stores near me
- Mobile stores near me
- Saree shop near me
- Air quality Index near me
- Furniture store near me
- Toy store near me
- Electronic stores near me
- Spa near me
How to
- How to vote
- How to link Aadhaar to PAN
- How to check name in voter list
- How to check NEET result
- How to select channels as per TRAI
- How to remove Holi colour
- How to play PUBG
- How to get Fastag
- How to know Polling booth
- How to file GSTR-9
Personalities
- Abhinandan Varthaman
- Lata Mangeshkar
- Yuvraj Singh
- Anand Kumar
- Vicky Kaushal
- Rishabh Pant
- Ranu Mondal
- Tara Sutaria
- Siddharth Shukla
- Koena Mitra
Movies
- Kabir Singh
- Avengers: Endgame
- Joker
- Captain Marvel
- Super 30
- Mission Mangal
- Gully Boy
- War
- Housefull 4
- Uri-The Surgical Strike
Songs
- Le Photo Le
- Teri Meri Kahani
- Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan
- Vaste
- Coca-Cola Tu
- Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re
- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
- Ladki Aankh Mare
- Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya
- Kya Baat Hai
Sports Events
- Cricket World Cup
- Pro Kabaddi League
- Wimbledon
- Copa America
- Australian Open
- French Open
- Super Bowl
- The Ashes
- US Open
- Indian Super League
What is
- What is Article 370?
- What is exit poll?
- What is a black hole?
- What is Howdy Modi?
- What is e-cigarette?
- What is DLS method in cricket?
- What is Ayodhya case?
- What is Article 15?
- What is surgical strike?
- What is National Register of Citizens of India?
News
- Lok Sabha election results
- Chandrayaan 2
- Article 370
- PM KIsan Yojana
- Maharashtra assembly elections
- Haryana assembly election result
- Pulwama attack
- Cyclone Fani
- Ayodhya verdict
- Amazon forest fire
Overall
- Cricket World Cup
- Lok Sabha Elections
- Chandrayaan 2
- Kabir Singh
- Avengers: Endgame
- Article 370
- NEET results
- Joker
- Captain Marvel
- PM Kisan Yojana
Watch the Google- Year in Search 2019 here.
