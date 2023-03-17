Visakhapatnam Police recoups 200 mobile phones worth 40 Lakhs through Mobile Recovery Initiative. The Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City, Sri Ch. Srikanth, I.P.S., announced the launch of a CHAT-BOT Web Portal for mobile loss complaints through WhatsApp.

This Mobile Recovery initiative aims to make it easier for people to report lost mobiles in the Visakhapatnam City Limits without filing an FIR or visiting the police station. Visakhapatnam Police’s Mobile Recovery Initiative recovers 200 mobile phones worth 40 Lakhs.

How to Register:

Upon sending a “Hi” to the What’s App mobile number 9490617916, complainants receive an auto-reply message with a URL link (https://bit.ly/3gx10Gg) to a form that must be completed with mandatory details. The form can be easily accessed by tapping the link or scanning the QR code as the displayed picture on the WhatsApp number.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Visakhapatnam City provided guidance to the CCS Teams, who were collecting information and analyzing technical data to trace the present users of the lost mobiles. Thanks to their efforts, the Visakhapatnam Police team was able to recover 200 mobiles via the Mobile Recovery initiative within a short period from different places in the City and within the State. Even from other states like UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Odissa, and Telangana. People in Tirupati, Guntur, West Godavari, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts were identified as using the lost mobiles. The CCS Police spoke with the theft mobile users and recovered the mobiles from them.

The recovered mobiles were worth around Rs 40 lakhs, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City handed them over to the complainants directly. The CCS team, led by R.Satyanarayana, CI, CCS, VSP City, included 11 other members who participated in the mobile recovery operation.

