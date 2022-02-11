On 10 February 2022, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has imposed a ban on flying drones and any other aerial platforms during the President’s Fleet Review (PFR) and MILAN 2022. This will come into effect from 1 pm on February 20 till 1 pm on February 22, to avoid any threat from above to the VIPs and VVIPs. Thus, a temporary red zone has been declared over the Visakhapatnam City Police jurisdiction. This has been enforced taking any criminal or terrorist activities into consideration, which might compromise the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and VIPs.

Further, Commissioner Sinha added that use of any aerial vehicles such as drones, hot air balloons, paragliders, Unmanned Aerial System Services (UASS), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and remotely piloted aircraft will be prohibited w.e.f. 12 pm on February 19 to 12 pm on March 5, 2022. This ban on drones has been imposed by Visakhapatnam City Police due to security concerns during PFR and MILAN 2022.

Earlier this week, the district authorities have announced that fishing will also be banned during the President’s Fleet Review and MILAN 2022. Fishermen in the Visakhapatnam District have been instructed not to take their boats for fishing from 19 February to March 4, 2022. Entry of any fishing or civilian boats in the vicinity of anchored naval ships is strictly prohibited.

In addition to these precautionary measures, roads are being repaired to ensure smooth movement of traffic during the events. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken up the repair and beautification works in the city. The authorities have been directed by the Visakhapatnam District Collector to closely monitor the arrangements for the PFR and MILAN, as the city will be graced by various dignitaries of the Central Government.

The Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is all set to host the PFR on 21 February 2022 and MILAN from 25 February to 3 March 2022, in Visakhapatnam.