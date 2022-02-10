In order to ease the travel of commuters, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has planned to attach additional coaches to multiple trains to and from Visakhapatnam starting from 11 February, 2022 to address the passenger rush.

The East Coast Railways has decided to add additional coaches in order to the traffic of commuters. Keeping in mind the comfort of travellers the following coaches are to be attached.

One sleeper class coach will be attached to the 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Express from 11 February 2022 to 14 February 2022. Additionally, one sleeper class coach each will be added to Bhubaneshwar- KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express and Nanded-Sambalpur Express from 12 February 2022 to 15 February 2022.

Additionally, the DCM mentioned that one more sleeper class coach will be attached to the KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar Prashanti Express from 13 February 2022 to 16 February 2022.

Connecting further cities are the following trains passing through Visakhapatnam to clear the passenger rush:

On 11 February 2022

One Sleeper class coach will be attached to 20896 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express, 2

On 12 February 2022

One Sleeper class coach will be attached to 22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupathi Express; 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express; 20811 Visakhapatnam-Nanded Express

One Second Class chair car will be attached 22820 Visakhapatnam Bhubaneswar Intercity-Express

On 13 February 2022

IRTOne Sleeper class coach will be attached to 20895 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express; 222880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express; 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express; 12845 Bhubaneswar- Bangalore Cantt express; 22859 Puri-MGR Chennai Central Express; 20812 Nanded-Visakhapatnam Express

One Second Class chair car will be attached 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

On 14 February 2022

One Sleeper class coach will be attached to 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express; 12846 Bangalore Cantt-Bhubaneswar Express; 22860 MCR Chennai Central-Puri Express

On 16 February 2022

One Sleeper class coach will be attached to 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express

Please contact the IRCTC for additional information.