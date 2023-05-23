On Tuesday, 23 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four persons accused of robbery of gold jewellery and silver articles. As per a press release by the police, the culprits carried out the crime on 6 May 2023 at midnight by breaking into a house near the NAD Junction under the Airport PS limits.

This incident came to light when Sahithya, a doctor residing in the city with her husband and in-laws, approached the Airport PS to complain about the robbery. The complainant stated that her father-in-law, who woke up at around 3:15 am, observed that the lights were turned on in one of the rooms and that the entrance door was open. The family realised that valuables worth Rs 5,80,000 stored in a cupboard had been robbed and complained to the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the cops initiated a vigorous search on the directives of Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS. After putting the strenuous efforts, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested Seela Anil Kumar (A1) and Thatta Lakshmana Rao (A2) near Kalabharathi Stadium, Maddilapalem, on Tuesday. The A1, a resident of Aaru Kolaila Veedhi of Sivajipalem, revealed to the officials that his mother, Seela Ramani (A3), and brother, Guru Murthy (A4), were also involved in this crime.

The police, during the press conference, revealed that the A1 is a repeat offender with over 70 cases against his name. He was recently released from the Karimnagar jail in April 2023. Anil Kumar conducted four crimes in Medak, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam since his release in April.

Upon arresting the four persons involved in this gold jewellery and silver robbery, the Visakhapatnam Police, alongside the property linked to this case, confiscated two two-wheelers, 39.7 grams of gold and coins from A1.

