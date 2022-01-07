The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, has passed orders to take measures near the Visakhapatnam coastline of barring people from entering into the waters. This decision, of restricting people from venturing into the sea in Visakhapatnam, has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming holiday season.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson, Akramani Vijaya Nirmala, Chandana Brothers Managing Director, Mavuri Venkata Ramana, GVMC Ward No: 9 Corporator, V.Swathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Admin, Rajani, East Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Harshit Chandra, Third Urban Police Station Inspector, Rama Rao, Arilova Inspector, Emanuel Raju, and few others have participated in this meeting. On this occasion the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner said that visitors are advised to be very careful near the beaches and not venture into the sea.

The Visakhapatnam City Police, in collaboration with Mr. Mavuri Venkata Ramana, has appointed thirty beach guards. The Marine Police and Community Guards have formed four teams to have control over the coastal areas.

The police will cover the entire beach road stretch with the help of dragon lights, radium jackets, vigil cards, ropes for emergency, life jackets, inflated tubes, and binoculars. A team consisting of Law and Order, Armed Reserve Police, and the SHE team will monitor the Beach Road. The traffic police will be present at thirty six different places on the coastline to monitor the situation.

During the Sankranti festival time, RK Beach Road is expected to be crowded and activities, such as kite flying, might attract more visitors. Approximately 10,000 people visit Beach Road during Sankranti and Pongal days. Apart from the festive season, during the weekends as well, this area is heavily crowded with people. The visitors are requested to adhere to the safety norms and be careful near the shore line.