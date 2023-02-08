In an unfortunate incident reported in the Visakhapatnam District, at least three school-going students have been injured after a part of their classroom ceiling’s plaster fell on them on Tuesday.

The accident was reported to have occurred at the Archakunipalem Primary School in the Padmanabham Mandal of the Visakhapatnam District. Despite being recently renovated, the plaster of the school ceiling collapsed during class hours, leaving three minor students injured.

Among the three girls, T. Vedasri suffered minor head injuries. It has been reported that the other two students suffered minor bruises. All the three injured students were shifted to a nearby government hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment. Vedasri is currently recovering well and her health condition is reported to be stable.

