Visakhapatnam district officials step up vigil amid coronavirus outbreak

Government officials across India have stepped up the vigil as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to trickle. The officials in Visakhapatnam district too have been taking measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has already affected close to 1,70,000 people around the world. Apart from screening people entering the city, designated teams have also been conducting door-to-door surveys.

Reportedly, an isolation ward, with 25 beds, has been set up at the Chest hospital in the city. Additionally, a similar isolation ward has been set up at King George Hospital. The wards have been equipped with ventilators, facial masks, and medicines.

Taking account of the arrangements in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand reviewed the quarantine centres being set up at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). Stating that the officials are prepared to tackle the situation, he said that individuals arriving in Visakhapatnam from coronavirus-affected regions are being monitored closely.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission, on Sunday, postponed the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh by six weeks amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Stating that coronavirus posed a major threat to public health and well-being, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar informed that the SEC chose to postpone the election process using its discretionary powers. The local body polls were originally scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh in phases on 21, 23, 27, and 29 March. The move though was criticised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who alleged that the elections have been postponed to the behest of Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu.