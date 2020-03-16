The coronavirus scare seems to be having an adverse effect on the poultry industry across several regions. With the cases of coronavirus surging by the day, consumers have apparently stopped purchasing chicken following a common rumour. The rumour claimed that consumption of chicken would result in the coronavirus infection despite the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stating there is no evidence to ascertain the same. As a result, the price of chicken and eggs have taken a blow in Vizag as well.

Sales of chicken and eggs crashed steeply with the fears growing in the state. The average price of one kilogram of chicken in Vizag was anywhere between Rs. 150 and Rs. 180 just twenty days ago. However, this price has reduced to less than half, with the demand for chicken and other meat falling down drastically. Chicken was being sold at Rs. 60 per kg on Sunday, while the skinless variant was priced at Rs. 70 per kg. Eggs were priced at Rs. 4 apiece but hardly found any takers.

Shopkeepers. fast food vendors and restaurants have stated that their sales have taken a dip as well. On average, a chicken centre would sell around 70 kilos on weekdays and 150 kilos on weekends. Given the coronavirus outbreak, the number has taken a beating, with people wanting to avoid a nonvegetarian meal.

Salesmen and other experts alleged that that linking consumption of chicken and eggs to coronavirus is baseless. The rumours, stating that eating chicken is one of the causes of contracting the deadly virus, have been spreading since January. The prices that were steadily dropping since mid-January and have now reached an all-time low.