The Marripalem unit of the Healthy Walkers Association in Visakhapatnam, affiliated with Walkers International, at its general body meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected the following as the office-bearers of the association for the year 2024.

According to a press note issued by the association, K Nageswara Rao was re-elected president of the association, while C Syam Sundar Rao and Eti Satyanarayana were chosen for the post of vice-president. The other office-bearers are V Jacob (secretary), D Lakshmana Rao (treasurer) and V Ganta Reddy (jolly walker). The board of directors were also elected at the meeting.

The elections were held in the presence of Walkers International Secretary K Dwarakanath, who acted as the election officer, Ch Vijaya Prasad, chief adviser, and K Satya Rao, auditor of the association.

