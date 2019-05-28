Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana assures development in the city

The newly elected MP from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana of YSRCP, met members from AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Air Travellers Association on Monday.

As per an official note, Satyanarayana assured to work closely with the aforementioned bodies to develop different facets of Visakhapatnam city.

The meeting had several points brought to discussion with the constituency’s new MP. The members spoke on the importance of improving domestic and international air connectivity, especially connecting Visakhapatnam and Dubai with direct flights. They also requested to improve the connectivity of late night flights from Visakhapatnam to Delhi. Improving air cargo and introducing cargo liners in Visakhapatnam were the other points discussed in the meeting.

The Chamber of Commerce further requested Satyanarayana to create new industrial parks and improve infrastructure in the already existing estates in the city. Creation of new IT Parks, of a minimum of one million sqft each, to increase employment in the city, and enhancing tourism were the other key areas that were brought to the fore during the talks held in the city on Monday.

President of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce G Sambasiva Rao, members from Air Travelers Association O Naresh Kumar, D S Varma and others marked their presence in the meeting with the MVV Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam.



