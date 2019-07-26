Kargil Vijay Diwas Walkathon in Visakhapatnam postponed by ENC

The Walkathon, which was supposed to be held on Friday, 26 July, to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas, has been postponed to 28 July, 2019. The 5 km Walkathon will be held from Kali Temple to Alluri Sita Rama Raju Statue Circle in Visakhapatnam on Sunday from 6 am to 7 am.

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has invited citizens to take part in the walk on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the sacrifice of the soldiers. The Walkathon will be followed by a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on the Beach Road. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, officials from the District Administration and veterans will lay wreaths at the ‘War Memorial’ as a mark of their respect to the fallen heroes.

Fishermen made aware

As part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019 program’s arrangements, Navy personnel and marine police took part in an awareness drive held for the fishermen at the Shipping Harbour in Visakhapatnam. The fishermen were educated on the measures that need to be taken to ensure coastline security. They were instructed to stay vigilant to prevent the intrusion of any anti-social elements through the coastline. Later, the Navy personnel engaged with the local youth by playing games.