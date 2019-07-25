Bigg Boss Telugu 3 elimination: Contestants who are nominated this week

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which aired on 21 July 2019, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has almost reached its first elimination. This year, the show features 15 contestants which includes Shiva Jyoti, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rohini, Hema, Jaffar Babu, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ashu Reddy, and Punarnavi Bhupalam.

The contestants who are in the list of nomination for the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week are: Jaffar Babu, Hema, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja.

]With the voting lines open, the viewers have already been busy trying to save their favourite contestants from Bigg Boss 3 first elimination this week.

To save your favourite contestant follow the steps below:

Through Phone Call

The viewers can give upto 10 missed calls to the contestants they would like to save from this weeks eviction. The contestants, who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week, have been allotted a special phone number. The phone numbers of the contestants are as follows,

Jaffar Babu: 8466996704

Hema: 8466996710

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466996709

Vithika Sheru: 8466996715

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996706

Himaja: 8466996705

On Hotstar

Open Hotstar Log in via your email or Facebook account Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar Select the green button with the text ‘vote’, below the video Find the candidates who are facing elimination Spot your favourite contestant and vote for him/her Viewers will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. They can either cast their votes to a single contestant or divide them among other nominated contestants.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu?

You can watch Bigg Boss Telugu 3 episodes on STAR MAA on the same day, and on Hotstar the day after the episode is aired. While the show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays, it goes on air at 9:00 pm on weekends with Nagarjuna making a special appearance.