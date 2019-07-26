While it hasn’t been too long since Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has gone on air, the show has already been making quite some noise with controversies. While it is the in-house drama that has been making the headlines of late, the show was earlier rocked with casting-couch allegations. Citing harassment, Gayatri Gupta and Swetha Reddy had filed police complaints about the show’s organisers. With the issue gathering heat, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu host Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his views for the first time on the controversy.

The actor, along with director Rahul Ravindran, participated in a promotional event of his upcoming film, Manmadhudu 2 on Thursday. Answering a question posed by a journalist at the event, Nagarjuna shared that his experience of hosting Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has been good so far albeit it has been just one week since the show started.

Sharing his opinion on the controversy surrounding the show, Nagarjuna stated he has tried to stay away from it. He noted that Bigg Boss is telecast in about 15 countries and has been shot in different languages over the years. The show’s host said that controversies can be created out of thin air and he isn’t exactly aware of what had happened. However, the actor exuded confidence in the efficiency of those looking into the case. “I am very happy that the High Court and the Telangana Police are looking into it. They will definitely do a good job and carry out a proper investigation. If there’s anything wrong, the wrongdoers must be punished,” Nagarjuna said.

Alleging casting couch, Swetha Reddy and Gayatri Gupta had filed police complaints against the organisers of the show. The controversy came to light when the women claimed that they were cheated and misled by the organisers under the pretext that they would be enrolled into Bigg Boss 3 Telugu.