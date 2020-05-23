While the last summer was in no way courteous to the citizens of Visakhapatnam, the one this year doesn’t seem to be offering a respite either. Adding to the plight with heat, the recent super cyclonic storm Amphan, which destroyed several parts of Odisha and Bengal, has sapped Visakhapatnam of moisture. As a result, the past few days in Visakhapatnam have been trying for the citizens. Several mandals in the district, including Sabbavaram, Kasimkota, Anakapalle, Paravada, Nakkapalli, and Atchuthapuram among others, have been cautioned of witnessing severe conditions.

Speaking with Yo! Vizag, an official from Cyclone Warning Centre said, “In Visakhapatnam, the normal temperatures at Waltair and Airport are 33 degrees and 37 degrees respectively. A heat wave is declared when the temperature recorded is five degrees more than the one that is usually observed at a station. The temperatures recorded at these stations of-late haven’t crossed the 5-degree barrier to cause a heat wave in Visakhapatnam. However, the cyclonic storm Amphan stole the moisture off the Visakhapatnam coast. Consequently, the conditions have turned dry and sultry across the district.”

Similar conditions are being experienced across Andhra Pradesh with temperatures shooting up in different parts of the state. Reportedly, a few parts near Guntur and Vijayawada districts even touched about 45 degrees on the mercury scale.

While many citizens have restricted themselves to indoors owing to the ongoing lockdown, children, pregnant women, and senior citizens have been advised to take the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from the heat. Basic precautionary measures to stay safe during the summers include staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol, wearing light clothes, taking sufficient rest, etc. Experts have also suggested the use of protective gear while venturing out for essential services.