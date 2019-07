Visakhapatnam district information: How well do you know the district?

With the booming tourism and industrial sectors, Visakhapatnam district has grabbed the eyeballs of all. The district is no longer a place that is little known and is deemed to scale greater heights in the days to come. Here is some basic information about Visakhapatnam district that you need to know.

Geographical area

The total area of the district is 11,161 sq.km (Urban 632.16 sq.km, Rural 10,528.84 sq.km)

Population

A recent study the Andhra University Population Research Centre estimated the population of Visakhapatnam as 24,48,405 for the year 2019. The district population, as per 2011 census, is 42,88,113.

Visakhapatnam District Collector

Vadarevu Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman

Dronamraju Srinivas Rao

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC)

Gummala Srijana

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

Rajeev Kumar Meena

Visakhapatnam Mandals

Visakhapatnam Urban

Visakhapatnam Rural

Gajuwaka

Pendurthi

Padmanabham

Paravada

Pedagantyada

Sabbavaram

Seethammadhara

Maharanipeta

Gopalapatnam

Mulagada

Anakapalle

Bheemunipatnam

Anandapuram

Butchayyapeta

Cheedikada

Chodavaram

Deverapalle

K Kotapadu

Kasimkota

Madugula

Munagapaka

Ravikamatham

Rolugunta

Achutapuram

Golugonda

Kotauratla

Makavarapalem

Nakkapalle

Nathavaram

Narsipatnam

Payakaraopeta

Rambilli

S Rayavaram

Yelamanchili

Ananthagiri

Araku Valley

Chintapalle

Dumbriguda

Gudem Kotha Veedhi

Hukumpeta

Koyyuru

Munchingi Puttu

Paderu

Peda Bayalu

Assembly Constituencies in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam East

Visakhapatnam West

Visakhapatnam North

Visakhapatnam South

Gajuwaka

Anakapalle

Bheemili

Chodavaram

Yelamanchili

Madugula

Narsipatnam

Paderu

Pendurthi

Payakaraopet

Araku Valley

MLAs from Visakhapatnam district

Constituency Candidate Party Visakhapatnam East Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam West PGVR Naidu Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam North Ganta Srinivasa Rao Telugu Desam Party Pendurthi Adeep Raj YSR Congress Party Bheemili Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao YSR Congress Party Gajuwaka Tippala Nagi Reddy YSR Congress Party Anakapalle Amarnath Gudivada YSR Congress Party Araku Chetti Palguna YSR Congress Party Narsipatnam Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh YSR Congress Party Chodavaram Dharmasri Karanam YSR Congress Party Payakaraopeta Golla Babu Rao YSR Congress Party Madugula Budi Muthyala Naidu YSR Congress Party Yelamanchili Uppalapati Venkata Ramana Murthy Raju YSR Congress Party Paderu Bhagyalakshmi YSR Congress Party

Lok Sabha Constituencies

Anakapalle

Araku

Visakhapatnam

MPs from Visakhapatnam district