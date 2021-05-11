Last updated 18 hours ago

The total number of daily Covid-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday gave a shock to everyone crossing 1 lakh positives. On Tuesday, 2,371 positive cases were reported, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,01,808. While 81,003 recovered, 747 died. In Andhra Pradesh, 20,345 individuals tested positive for the virus. Now the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh reached 13,20,039.

As per the statistics given by the State Government through the Arogya Andhra Twitter handle, there has been a steep increase in the number of cases reported in Visakhapatnam. On 5 May 2021, the number of cases reported was 2,113, and for the next few days, the number maintained itself at 2,017. Witnessing a slight decrease in numbers for two days, the numbers on May 9 rose to 2,206. Though the numbers kept fluctuating from high to low, the number of cases reported daily did not go below 1,600, instead, increasing to more than 2,000 positive cases in a day. Not just the elderly, but more cases are being reported in youngsters and pregnant women as well who are under the threat of this immune attacker in the second wave.

As the cases are increasing every day, the number of people who need Oxygen beds, ICU and Ventilators is also going high. There are deaths among the positives reported allegedly due to the unavailability of Oxygen beds or cylinders at the right time. Despite the government increasing bed strength at government hospitals and the private hospitals instructed to take measures to increase beds, there are still many patients in Vizag who are dying waiting for a bed at the hospital gates.

To bring the increasing number of cases under control, the government had imposed lockdown in AP from 5 May 2021, allowing people to move out only between 6 am and 12 noon and only people with emergency works are told to move out during lockdown timings. Then, AP Police took the decision to not allow anyone into Andhra Pradesh or travel inter-districts during the lockdown period without an E-pass. Only people with E-pass, which will be issued for emergency purposes, can travel.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the District Collectors, commending the work being done by them to control Covid-19 cases in the state through lockdown and travel restrictions. He spoke to the Collectors, Medical and Health officials in a video conference. CM told the officials to improve work efficiency in handling 104 call centres. Once the call centre receives a call seeking medical help, the individual is to receive proper information within no time. CM Jagan also instructed them to maintain Oxygen cells in all the hospitals.