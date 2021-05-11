Last updated 19 hours ago

With the news of a special episode in honour of the late legendary Indian singer and actor, Kishore Kumar, the Indian Idol loyal viewers were glued to the screens. 100 songs were performed of the legendary singer spanning into two episodes. Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar was invited as the chief guest for this special episode. But the episode that was telecasted last week didn’t go down well with the audience.

The audiences were upset with the quality of the performances and considered them as disrespectful to Kishore Kumar. Complaints flared up in different pockets of the country, criticizing the judges and the contestants, for ruining Kishore Kumar’s works. While this was a silent movement that didn’t garner a lot of attention, it became national news with Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar speaking up on the matter.

Amit Kumar expressed displeasure about taking part in the show and was saddened by calling it an homage to his father. He also expressed irregularities in the conduction of the show and reported that he was asked to praise all the singers irrespective of their performances. Speaking to ETimes on the issue, Amit Kumar simply brushed it aside by saying that he and his father were very particular about the remuneration and he was happy that the show was offering him what he had quoted. He described the issue as a peculiar incident and empathising with the show organisers, judges and contestants, said that such incidents are bound to happen.

Judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, in particular, faced backlash on various social media platforms for performing Kishore Kumar’s songs. The following were the Twitter reactions to last week’s special episode of Indian Idol.

Watching #indianidol dedicated to 1 of the all time greats #kishorekumar Everytime you hear the best of singers sing his songs you once again realise the greatness of the legend. Nobody after him has been blessed with quality of his voice and singing prowess like him! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9yk1WQedO4 — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) May 8, 2021

