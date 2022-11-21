The body of one of the students who had recently gone missing at the Bheemili beach on 18 November 2022 was found on Sunday here in Visakhapatnam. The police are yet to trace the body of the other missing student.

Two B.Tech students, K Sai and V Suryavamsi, both 19, had visited the Bheemili beach on Friday afternoon along with five other friends. All of them were pursuing B.Tech, second year at the ANITS Engineering College near Sangivalasa. According to the officials, one of the two missing ventured into the waters and got swept away due to the heavy currents. The authorities stated that the other went missing while trying to save his friend.

A search was immediately authorised by the Visakhapatnam Police to search the missing students, and professional swimmers were sent to rescue them. Indian Coast Guard choppers have been relentlessly searching since the day of the tragic accident. While Sai’s body has been found here in Visakhapatnam and sent for post-mortem, the search is underway for Suryavamsi. A case has also been registered at the Bheemili Police Station.

