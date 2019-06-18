Visakhapatnam airport sets a new record in international passenger traffic

Visakhapatnam airport has set a new record in international passenger traffic. The city’s airport registered impressive figures in terms of the passengers who travelled to and from international destinations during the quarter January-March in 2019.

As per the latest report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as many as 42,482 international passengers travelled through Visakhapatnam airport in the specified time period. The numbers registered were the highest for the city’s airport. Incidentally. the airport even surpassed the corresponding figures of the airports from a few other Tier II cities.

Visakhapatnam currently operates flights to Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Bangkok. The number of passengers to and from Malaysia was 13,622 and stood as the highest among the figures recorded in regard to the four international destinations while Bangkok, Dubai, and Singapore contributed to international passenger traffic of 11,533, 9.060 and 8,267 respectively.

The freight, on the other hand, to and from these international destinations, was recorded as 15.4 tonnes (Dubai), 171.2 tonnes (Kuala Lumpur), 49.7 tonnes (Singapore), 42.5 tonnes (Bangkok).

It was reported earlier that Visakhapatnam airport had witnessed a surge in passenger traffic for the year 2018-19. As informed by the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA), about 28,53,990 lakh passengers travelled from Visakhapatnam airport for the financial year 2018-19, whereas the number of passengers travelled, who during the corresponding period for the financial year 2017-18 was 24,81,666 lakh. The aircraft movement too had witnessed a growth rate of 21% during 2018-19.