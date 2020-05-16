4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam as district tally rises to 72

Visakhapatnam recorded 4 new cases* of COVID-19 to take the district tally to 72. As per the media bulletin released by the health department on Saturday morning, Visakhapatnam district currently has 45 patients undergoing treatment while 26 have been discharged. One patient in the district had succumbed to COVID-19 earlier.

On the state front, Andhra Pradesh reported one death and 48 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours as the count increased to 2205. In addition to the ones reported in Visakhapatnam, new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kurnool (9), Guntur (9), Nellore (9), Chittoor (8), Krishna (7) West Godavari (1), and Kadapa (1). Among the freshly reported cases, 31 patients- 9 each from Kurnool and Nellore, 8 from Chittoor, 2 from Visakhapatnam, and one each from Kadapa, Guntur, and West Godavari-have been identified to have come from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu.

While 803 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 1353 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 49 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far. Kurnool, with a total of 608 cases, currently stands as the district with the highest number of cases in the state while Guntur and Krishna follow suit with 413 cases and 367 cases respectively.

The COVID-19 positive cases from other states accounted for a total of 150 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11)

*We are unable to report the areas of the COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam as there is no official data available on the same at the time of publishing this article.