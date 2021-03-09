With Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, reconfirming the Centre’s plans of disinvesting 100% from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, protestors across Andhra Pradesh have intensified their protests. On Monday night, several groups took to the streets at Kurmannapalem and other areas to show their resentment against the remarks made by the Finance Minister. Bringing the traffic to a halt and raising slogans against the Central Government, scores of employees urged the authorities to reconsider their decision. The protests have been continuing with slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ and ‘Save Steel Plant’ renting the air.

The slogan has even caught pace on social media with several citizens demanding the Centre to roll back its decision, using the hashtag ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’.

Privatization of PSU’s is not just Selling of Companies.its also Selling of People Trust & People’s Interests and

Selling of LAKHS of STUDENTS’ FUTURE.

.#savevizagsteelplant#VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku #StopPrivatization pic.twitter.com/RSshDZPa3j — DIVAKAR POTNURU (@PotnuruDivakar) March 7, 2021

In America supporting to our agitation ” Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku ” a team of youth ply cards showing with solidarity. #VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku pic.twitter.com/eIZP5GCluD — Bojja Suman (@BojjaSuman2) March 8, 2021

If a Private Organisation can bring a loss making Steel Plant into Profits.. why can’t our Government do the same?

Save “Visakhapatnam Steel plant” @narendramodi ji 🙏

It’s not just a factory.. it’s our Pride!! #VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku pic.twitter.com/0FgSYFmmW3 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) March 9, 2021

#VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku agitation against privatisation of RINL after seetaaraaman announcement in parliament pic.twitter.com/arpDeLs5Wu — PIDUGU RANGARAO (@RangaraoPidugu) March 9, 2021

వైజాగ్ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్‌కు కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం యజమాని కావొచ్చు, కానీ అది తెలుగు ప్రజల కష్టం వల్లే నవరత్న PSU అంత ఎత్తుకు ఎదిగింది. ఆనాడు తెలుగు ప్రజలు తమ భూములు త్యాగం చేస్తేనే VSP ఉనికిలోకి వచ్చింది. వారి అనుమతి లేకుండా, VSPను ఎలా అమ్ముతారు? #VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku — Ram Mohan Naidu #విశాఖఉక్కుఆంధ్రులహక్కు (@RamMNK) March 9, 2021

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reconfirmed that 100% of investments shall be withdrawn from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Responding to the queries raised by YSRCP MPs MVV Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam MP) and Goddeti Madhavi (Araku MP) in the Parliament, Union she also stated that the State Government does not have any equity in the RINL.