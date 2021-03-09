Vizag has long been one of the major educational hubs of Andhra Pradesh. Students aspiring to be doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs flock to the city of destiny to pursue their dreams. And given the prominence, the city is an abode to prestigious central and state-run institutes. Here, we take a look at 6 such esteemed educational institutes in Vizag.

6 such esteemed educational institutes in Vizag

#1 Andhra University

One of the oldest universities in the state, Andhra University (AU) was established in 1926. Funded by the government, AU is known for its academic excellence and vast green campuses. Today, the University offers 313 courses in the fields of Arts, Commerce, Management, Science & Technology, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, and others. Not only is the University the alma mater to quite a few reputed personalities but also boasts a history of being led by quite a few eminent personalities, including Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

#2 Andhra Medical College

Affiliated to Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Medical College (AMC) is held in high esteem in regards to its academic achievements. AMC was inaugurated on 19 July 1923, by the Diwan Bahadur Rajah Panuganti Ramarayaningar and the then Chief Minister of Madras, Tamil Nadu state. Spread across 25 acres, the campus hosts over 1000 teaching beds.

#3 IIM Visakhapatnam (IIMV)

A part of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management family, IIMV was established by the Indian Government in 2015. The courses offered at this institute are Post Graduate Program MBA and Post Graduate Program for experienced professionals. Currently located within the Andhra University campus, IIMV is set to inaugurate its own 230 acres facility this year.

#4 IIPE Visakhapatnam

Intended to bring about knowledgeable and skilled engineers to the petroleum industry, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) was established in 2017. IIPE is an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India. It is backed by public sector Oil and Gas giants namely, HPCL, IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL among others. Currently, the institute has two departments of Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering, offering degrees in B.tech and Ph.D. The courses are held at a facility leased by the Andhra University within its campus.

#5 Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding

Established as a skill development program, the Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding (CEMS) offers numerous courses on automation, product design, manufacturing, etc. CEMS was set up as a sector 8 non-profit organisation. It is undertaken by the Ministry of Shipping, promoted by Siemens Industry Software India Pvt Ltd and the Indian Register of Shipping. In Vizag, it is located in Naval park, Hindustan Shipyard Colony. The second campus of CEMS is in Mumbai.

#6 Skill Development Institute Visakhapatnam

This institute was established to cater to the nation’s skill development mission. To address the unemployment issue, Skill Development Institute offers short-term vocational training in accordance with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). SDI, Vizag is registered as a Society under the Andhra Pradesh Societies Registration act.