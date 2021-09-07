As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of India’s victory at the 1971 War on the Pakistani Armed Forces, the Victory Flame visited various schools in Visakhapatnam on Monday. This is to inspire young minds with valour and patriotism.

The Victory Flame visited Navy Children School in Gandhigram and the Kendriya Vidyalayas in Nausenabaugh (NSB), Malkapuram and Sri Vijay Nagar Colony. The principals, teachers, and children from Sanskriti Global School, Chaitanya Public School, Srishti World School, Apple English Medium School, and Timpany School participated in the commemorative programme conducted at Navy Children School, NSB Campus.

The Victory Flame was given a grand reception by the staff and children of the respective schools in Visakhapatnam. The commemorative programmes at all locations included the playing of a short movie clip on the Indian Navy’s role in the 1971 Liberation of Bangladesh War, soulful performance of patriotic songs by children and dance/skit on patriotic themes. All the events were conducted to educate the children on the historical 1971 war which resulted in the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, the Victory Flame was brought by INS Sumitra from Port Blair to Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 2 September 2021. It was formally inducted by the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, Mekathoti Sucharitha, at a ceremony at the Victory At Sea Memorial on RK Beach Road on Friday, 3 September 2021. After this, the Victory Flame will be heading for Hyderabad, stopping at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Nalgonda along the way.