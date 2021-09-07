Visakhapatnam Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday, in connection with multiple robberies in Vizag. The police also seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs. 5,35,000 from the accused. The man arrested hails from Kakinada and works as a daily wage labourer.

After a series of complaints about robberies in Parawada and Atchutapuram mandals, the police began their investigation. Once they received reliable information, a team of Vizag city police arrested the suspect at Atchutapuram. The accused has been identified as 26-year-old D Durga Prasad, a native of Jagannadhapuram in Kakinada.

The accused has been booked for five different robberies which occurred at Atchutapuram, Parawada in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 105 grams and silver ornaments weighing 1 and a half kg, and four cell phones which were stolen in Atchutapuram and Parawada. A Yamaha FZ motorbike and two LED TVs stolen from Kakinada and Jaggampeta have also been recovered from the suspect.

The police later produced Durga Prasad in the court. According to the Visakhapatnam police, the accused already has a criminal record.

In the past few months, a lot of robberies have been reported in Vizag. While the city police have been swift in catching the suspects and recovering the stolen property, there is a concern about the increasing number of robbers in the city. In this regard, Visakhapatnam Police had asked the citizens back in June 2021 to install the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) app on their phones so that the police can monitor their houses while they’re out and protect them from any robberies or thefts.