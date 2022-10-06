On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami, the teaser of Unstoppable Season 2, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, was grandly launched in Vijayawada. The teaser launch event was a grand affair that included mesmerizing dance and musical performances. Directed by Zombie Reddy fame Prasanth Varma, the teaser shows Balakrishna in a treasure hunter look unveiling the official logo of Unstoppable Season 2. Owing to the huge success of the first season, which had ten episodes, the runners of the host OTT platform Aha decided to renew the show for a second season.

Read to know the expected guests and other details of Unstoppable Season 2.

After several on-set pictures leaked on social media, the showrunners officially confirmed that the first episode of the second season will feature the ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu. With the brothers-in-law coming together, the first episode is expected to break all the records set in the first season. Balakrishna expressed his happiness over hosting his kinsman and TDP President on his talk show. Producer Allu Aravind formally received CBN on the show sets and presented a bouquet.

Balakrishna also confirmed that CBN will be the one and only political figure to grace the show and avoided further questions about guests in the upcoming episodes. Nevertheless, word is that Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan are among the star guests who have been shortlisted to appear in Unstoppable Season 2.

Though an official release date of S2 E1 has not been announced, netizens are expecting it to be out on Aha on the occasion of Diwali i.e. 24 October 2022.

