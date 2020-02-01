Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament, on Saturday. In her budget speech, the Finance Minister informed that the budget is aimed at boosting income and enhancing the purchasing power of people, particularly the middle and lower-middle-class sections of the society. Here are a few highlights of Union Budget 2020:

Union Budget 2020 highlights:

Income Tax

New income tax slabs with reduced rates proposed. As per the new tax regime, no tax needs to be paid by those whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Likewise, the income tax rates reduced from 20% to 10% for individuals who earn between Rs 5 lakh – Rs 7.5 lakh per year.

Similarly, income take rates reduced from 20% to 15% for individuals earning between Rs 7.5 lakh – Rs 10 lakh per annum

The tax rates slashed from 30% to 20% for those who make Rs 10 lakh – 12.5 lakh and from 30% to 25% to individuals earning Rs 12.5 lakh – 15 lakh annually

Dividend distribution tax abolished

Finance

Rs 27,300 crore for development of industry and commerce

Deposit Insurance Coverage to be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Education

Rs 99, 300 crore allotted to the Education sector in 2020-21

Rs 3,000 crore announced for skill development

A degree-level full-fledged online educational programme to provide quality education to students of deprived sections

Medical colleges to be attached to district hospitals in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to bridge the shortage of qualified medical doctors

Health

The Budget provides an additional Rs 69,000 crore for the Health Sector

Expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts across the country to provide medicines at affordable rates

Agriculture

The agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 crore. NABARD Refining Scheme to be expanded

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhitan (PM KUSUM) to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up solar pumps

GDP

The estimated nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 is 10%

Estimate Fiscal deficit at 3.8% vs target of 3.3% of GDP

Others