AP parties disappointed with Budget 2020, decry non-allocation of funds

The ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP have expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2020 that was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Saturday. Decrying the Union Budget 2020, the leaders of political parties in AP have stated that the Centre has not allocated any grants to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the press on Union Budget 2020, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has been given an empty hand. “A lot was expected of Budget 2020 for AP. But it has turned out to be disappointing for Andhra Pradesh. There has been no mention of the Rs 24,350 crore that has to be released by the Centre, as part of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, for the development of seven backward districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Centre should have also released more funds for the Polavaram project,” the YSRCP leader said.

Further adding that there was no mention of the special status, Mr Reddy stated that all the Parliamentary leaders of the YSRCP will raise the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh with the Centre.

On the other hand, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu blamed the YSRCP for not being able to draw funds from the Centre. The senior TDP leader said that the ruling party’s policies brought disgrace to the State.