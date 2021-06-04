Shanmukha Priya has turned into a heartthrob at the Indian Idol Season 12. With a special mention by a legendary and evergreen Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman, and now, praise from Udit Narayan, she has only upped her contention for the title.

The upcoming weekend episode of the Indian Idol Season 12 will be a Sing-Along episode with guest judges Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya singing some of their famous songs along with the contestants. The episode witnessed many energetic performances from the guest judges, landing everyone on their feet. While it was another starlit evening, Shanmukha Priya added her own flair to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

After Shanmukha Priya’s performance on the Indian Idol episode, a highly impressed Udit Narayan made an emotional statement. He told Shanmukha that his son Aditya Narayan (who is also the host of the show) treats her like his sister, so, that makes him her father. As a gesture of the sweet bond Aditya and Shanmukha Priya share, Udit Narayan tweaked the lyrics of the famous song ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’ to ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karegi, Beti Humari Aisa Kaam Karegi’ and dedicated it to her.

Reacting to this sweet gesture, Shanmukha Priya said, “Udit Ji’s sweet gesture really made me emotional and I would like to say that today, I truly feel blessed and through the platform of a prestigious show like Indian idol, I have received unconditional love and support from Aditya Narayan who, I lovingly call Aditya Bhaiya. I am elated and my day has been made in true sense.”

This episode of the Indian Idol 12 will telecast on Sunday at 9:30 PM. Catch it live on Sony Entertainment Television. Now that the voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol 12 contestant.