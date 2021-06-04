Thanks to the extension of Lockdown, Vizag saw a decline in the number of Covid-19 vases reported every day. In the last few days, the number of positive cases has come down in Vizag. Since the last few days, Vizag has been reporting below 1,000 positive cases, the fifth day in a row. On Thursday, Vizag reported 634 positive cases, indicating flattening of the Covid-19 curve.

As per the statistics, since the last few weeks, the number of positive cases in Vizag has declined and the recovery rate has increased. A total of 1,40,449 positive cases have been reported till Friday. The recovered cases till Thursday is reported to be 1,29,822. Around 9,665 Covid-19 patients are being treated at hospitals, covid-19 care centres and under home isolation. Here’s the breakdown of the number of cases being witnessed daily in the last one week:

May 28 – 1,145 cases

May 29 – 1,004 cases

May 30 – 1,054 cases

May 31 – 551 cases

June 1 – 985 cases

June 2 – 844 cases

June 3 – 814 cases

According to District Collector V Vinay Chand, the positive rate in the city has decreased by 7 percent and the officials aim to bring it down to 5 percent with strict implementation of lockdown. He advised the citizens not to relax with the decline in positive cases but help the government in making Vizag report zero cases.

The next phase of the fever survey to identify Covid-19 cases will be conducted soon, for which ASHA workers were told not to go inside the house. They were told to get the fever survey details while maintaining physical distance. Patients with symptoms are to be immediately tested and people with mild symptoms are to be prescribed home isolation. Also, the availability of beds in the government hospitals has increased and all medical staff sufficiently made available for treating Covid-19 patients. Unlike the difficult circumstances earlier when it was impossible to find a vacant hospital bed, hospitals are now seen with many vacant beds and immediate response is coming from the 104 teams in shifting a patient to the hospital.

Also working on the decline in cases, the city police have been under strict rules, booking cases on violations against lockdown. Special drive from 7-9 PM has also been taken up by the patrol teams.

Meanwhile, the threat of Black Fungus is growing in the district as the number of deaths reported due to Black Fungus reached nine in the city after two deaths reported in King George Hospital on Thursday. It is observed that there has been an increase in cases of Black Fungus reporting in the city. With a total of 122 patients being treated in Vizag, 90 are currently in KGH while the others are at private hospitals. It may also be noted that a committee has been constituted with medical experts for the allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg and Posaconazole drugs to the patient depending on the severity.