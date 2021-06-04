If music had the eighth note, it would be SP Balasubrahmanyam. From being a playback singer to a dubbing artist, singing in five different languages (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi) to dedicating songs to the four directions, and finally, from being a household name because of the TV shows to a complete ideal human, legendary singer, SPB has done close to everything. SPB, fondly called Balu, was a living phenomenon that could fit into anything. Acting, singing, directing, voice actor, producer, he always had his hands full but more importantly, he still kept giving everything. Truly, his heart was in every song he sang.

Awards and accolades were frequent visitors at the SPB household. SPB was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2011, and recently, Padma Vibhushan in 2021. He is the only singer to have won 6 National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, 6 Filmfare Awards, the Silver Peacock Medal as Indian Film Personality of the Year, and the NTR National Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. With the might of all his achievements, he was yet a humble man ever ready to learn from the tiny tots that he would encounter on TV reality shows. Indeed a good soul left too soon, Balu Garu has left a long legacy of songs to cherish.

Today while we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of the legendary singer, Yo! Vizag brings to you the 10 Nandi Award-winning Telugu songs by SPB.

#1. Agadhu Agadhu Ye Nimshamu Neekosamu

The song Agadhu Agadhu Ye Nimshamu Neekosamu is from the 1981 film Premabhishekam. A romantic Telugu drama. This was the first individual song sung by him that won the Best Male Playback Singer. The song emotes the feeling that time and tide wait for none.

#2. Yekkadi Thalupulu

The song Yekkadi Thalupulu is from the 1983 Telugu drama Bahudoorapu Batasari. Featuring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Sharada, the film tells the story of a forbidden child who rebuilds his life from the scratch. The song covers the obstacles one faces.

#3. Idi Naa Jeevitha

The song Idi Naa Jeevitha is from the 1985 Tollywood film Suvarna Sundari. While the song dates back to several decades, the song has been on everyone’s ears with Balasubrahmanyam taking every opportunity to sing it.

#4. Vidhata Talapuna

The song Vidhata Talapuna is from the Tollywood film Sirivennela. This 1981 song with a beautiful rendition of flute, has surfaced as a contemporary song with more than 16 million views. Along with SP Balasubrahmanyam, legendary singer P Susheela accompanies him for the song.

#5. Rangulalo Kalavo

The song Rangulalo Kalavo is from the Telugu romance movie Abhinandana. The film depicts the journey of an aspiring dancer. The film, with the musical flair of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, has been in the likings of fans and critics alike. It’s one of the best Telugu songs SPB has sung in his illustrious career.

#6. Sri Tumbura Narada

The song Sri Tumbura Narada is from the 1994 Tollywood film Bhairava Dweepam. The fantasy film casts Nandamuri Balakrishna and Roja and depicts the life of a woman post her dynasty deserts her. The intonation and lyrics received critical acclaim and on several occasions, the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was asked to sing the song.

#7. Paadana Tiyyaga

The song Paadana Tiyyaaga is from the 2002 film Vasu. Featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, the song is accompanied by a guitar. An emotional song, every time the song was sung, it has brought tears into the eyes of the listeners.

#8. Edhigo Rayalaseemagadda

The song Edhigo Rayalaseemagadda is from the Tollywood film Seetayya. The film depicts the life of a policeman who makes more enemies than friends, and this song is a furious depiction of the same. With his voice modulation, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam adds his flair to the song.

#9. Rupaayive

The song Rupaayive is from the Telugu film Pellam Pichodu. The film depicts the life of a person who is mad after his wife has a song to owe its importance to money. This song with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s modulation and vocal acting depicts the innate meaning in every word.

#10. Indiramma Intiperu

The song Indiramma Intiperu was the last song to have got the Nandi Award in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s career. Leaving the best for the last, this song received national acclamation for the meaning it conveyed. This song is from the Telugu film Mahatma starring Srikanth and Bhavana.