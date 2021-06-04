In a press meet held on 4 June 2021, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district. He directed the respective authorities to take structural measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The meeting was held on Friday morning at the Collectorate Conference Hall. At the review meeting, the Collector ordered all Covid-19 related statistics for Visakhapatnam. He then reviewed the testing management system of the district, test reports, provision for vaccination, isolation kits, oxygen cylinders, and others.

“In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, everyone must adhere to social distancing, wear masks and use sanitiser,” the District Collector said. The best practices of prevention from the Covid-19 virus must be widely publicized, he added. He said that kits should be provided to everyone who is in isolation. He instructed that delays in sending the result to the test management lab in the agency must be avoided at all costs.

10,000 tests per day were ordered to be conducted throughout the districts, to boost the speed of Covid-19 detection. All the Covid-19 issues would be solved at micro-levels. Those with Covid-19 symptoms were instructed to contact the 104 call centre for assistance.

Talking about the vaccination drive, District Collector Chand said during the review meeting that the process in Visakhapatnam district should be expedited. Both private and government-sector companies are welcome to come forward and have their staff tested in private hospitals. The District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) and the District Immunization Officer were directed to take appropriate action in this regard. They were also asked to prepare and submit the salary bill of Covid-19 workers, staff nurses and paramedical staff as soon as possible.

He reiterated that a sum of Rs 10 lakhs is to be allotted as fixed deposits, in the name of children who have lost their parents to the pandemic. The availability of subsequent oxygen cylinders, the need of the hour, was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. PV Sudhakar, District Medical Health Officer Dr. Suryanarayana, District Immunization Officer Jeevan Rani, District Industries Center General Manager Ramalingaraju, Dr. Murali Mohan, Dr. Vasundhara and others were present.