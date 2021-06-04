The month of June has finally set in, with some highly anticipated releases. While the country still fights with the pandemic, OTT platforms help in keeping the morale up. Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple. Laugh out loud entertainers like Jathi Ratnalu, Mandela to the dramatics of Ajeeb Dastaans. Viewers also got to witness an increase in the plattter served in different genres, across the film industries. June 2021 brings in its bag of entertainment with some highly-anticipated OTT releases.

Here is a list of all the major releases on the OTT platform in the first week of June 2021, to add to the weekend binge-watch list.

#1 The Family Man Season 2

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man’s Season 2, premieres two years after its predecessor’s release. The story continues with the same characters, with some exciting additions. The stakes for this season were high, which the makers Raj and DK have successfully achieved. The fast-paced action drama is power-packed, with comedy, thriller and emotions. Samantha Akkineni, who debuts into the OTT space with this season, delivers engaging action sequences. The nine-episode long series is the perfect match for a weekend binge-watch.

#2 Raya and The Last Dragon

Where To Watch – Disney+Hotstar

The Disney animated movie set in a utopian world has created a buzz for itself lately. The family drama movie has an outlook of Moana, but with dragons. In the movie, the Baghumans and dragons used to live together. When a powerful monster attacks the civilization, the dragons sacrifice themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, the monster returns to kill the last dragon. Raya is the warrior with a mission to save the last dragon.

#3 Kala- Telugu

Where To Watch – Aha

The highly celebrated Malayalam action movie, Kala, is now streaming in Telugu. Fans had been waiting impatiently for the Tovino Thomas starrer movie, to be released subsequently in Telugu. The masterpiece can now be enjoyed without the hassle of reading the subtitles.

#4 Why Women Kill Season 2

Where To Watch – Voot Select

Why Women Kill is a women-centric dark comedy. It revolves around women from different decades and how they deal with their personal lifestyles. The series stars Alexandra Daddario, Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin in the lead roles. The second season of the Paramount production series will be posted as weekly episodes on Thursdays starting June 3, 2021.

#5 Sweet tooth

Where To Watch – Netflix

Sweet tooth is a fantasy series produced by Robert Downey Jr. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, where the universe has adapted to a hybrid ‘animal child’. The army troop of The Last Men, who apparently destroyed the world, caused the hybrid, are on a hunt. It’s a story of survival. Based on DC comics, the international drama series is worth spending time on. The series is eight episodes long, running for 40-50 minutes.

#6 Dom

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by a true story, Dom is a Brazilian crime drama. Dom is a high-paced gangster drama. The story revolves around Pedro, a teen drug abuser, who grows up to be the most wanted criminal in Rio De Janeiro. The series is 8 episodes long with a running time of 50-60 minutes. The series has been made available in all major Indian languages.

#7 Mortal Kombat

Where To Watch – Book My Show Stream

The high-action drama Mortal Kombat is an extension of the popular game. One of the highly anticipated movies to be released on OTT in the month of June 2021. The action/fantasy showcases a highly engaging championship fight between residents of Earth and Outworld.

#8 Kim’s Convenience Season 5

Where To Watch – Netflix

One of the most celebrated sitcoms of recent years is Kim’s Convenience. The series is based on a Korean Family settled in Canada. The sitcom stars Simu Liu in the lead who will be next seen in Marvel’s Shang Chi. The sitcom has been appreciated everywhere and has even received awards from the Canadian Academy.