With the ongoing second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India, Uber has extended its support to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), state governments, and NGOs working towards vaccination drives. The company has pledged to provide free rides worth Rs 10 crores in 34 cities across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are the two cities which can avail of these rides.

Starting from 8 March 2021, these rides are intended to transport Indian citizens above 60 years of age and 45+ age group with co-morbidities to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre. The company will also be leveraging its NGO partner, Robin Hood Army, in guiding the elderly and underprivileged to the closest centre.

Any user registered with the Uber app can avail a free ride by selecting a pick-up/drop location as one of the vaccination centers. Promo codes will be available for citizens residing in selected Indian cities including Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati among others.

Here is a detailed description of how to avail free rides through the Uber app:

Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’.

Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom.

Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users, in 34 cities.

Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Authorised vaccination centre in a Govt. or Private hospital and the return trip.

Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

Confirm your trip.

Further, Uber has stated that the value of each free ride is set to a maximum limit of Rupees 150. An Uber user is entitled to only two free rides. The ride can be booked for themselves or on behalf of their friends/family.