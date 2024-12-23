Two workers of a drugs company at Jawaharlal Pharma City in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district were taken ill due to a toxic gas leak during the early hours of 23 December.

According to reports, the workers were admitted to a hospital in Gajuwaka and the condition of one worker is said to be critical. The workers belong to Odisha State.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan directed the authorities concerned to ensure better medical aid to the workers who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Collector ordered a comprehensive probe into the incident. She sought a detailed report on the incident from industries and pollution control board officials.

Reacting to the incident, State Minister for Labour and Industries V Subhash said that a probe was ordered into the incident. Action would be initiated against the company based on the inquiry report, he said.

Similarly, in another gas leak incident at Tagoor Labs in the Parawada Pharma City during the the last week of November, two workers of the company died, while eight others were hospitalised.

