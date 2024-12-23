Nara Devaansh, grandson of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has achieved a rare feat in chess and entered the World Book of Records.

The talent of the nine-year-old boy has come to the fore when he has become the ‘Fastest Checkmate Solver – 175 Puzzles’. He has solved the chess puzzles brilliantly in just 11minutes and 59 seconds to set a world record.

His rare feat has been officially recognised by the World Book of Records, London.

On cloud nine for the chess achievement of his grandson, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the boy. He said: “Dedication and commitment are key to success. Devaansh has worked hard for months to achieve the milestone.”

Overwhelmed by the accomplishment of his son, Nara Lokesh, State Minister for IT and HRD, said that Devaansh got inspiration from top chess players and proved his talent. He thanked the academy that gave coaching to his son.

Describing Devansh a dynamic student, his coach K Rajasekhara Reddy said that the boy had a training for five to six hours a day.

Several Ministers in the State have congratulated Devaansh for his achievement. In separate statements, Ministers M Ramprasad Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathi and A Satyaprasad have wished Devansh to set more such records in future and bring fame to the State.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu