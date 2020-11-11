The Pendurthy police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Vizag. On Tuesday, Pendurthy CI, Ashok Kumar, held a press conference revealing the details of the investigation.

According to the information given by the Pendurthy CI, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was a resident of LIC Housing Colony in Pendurthy, until a few months ago. Her neighbour, Surya Narayana, a 60-year-old man, befriended the minor girl. On the pretext of giving her pocket money, Surya Narayana had invited the girl over to his place and raped her on multiple occasions.

In order to get away from his harassment, the victim’s family relocated to BC Colony in Pendurthy. Ever since, the minor girl’s mother has been working at a noodles’ corner in the locality. The primary accused, Karthik (20 years), runs a juice stall in the same area. The youth sweet-talked and impregnated the victim.

The Pendurthy CI further informed that the incident came to light when the 15-year-old girl complained of having a stomach ache. The doctors confirmed that the minor girl is in her first trimester of pregnancy, he added. Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the minor girl, Mr Kumar registered a case and transferred it to Disha Police Station in Vizag. Cases under relevant sections and the POCSO Act were booked. On Tuesday, both the accused were taken into custody for interrogation. Mr Kumar informed that the girl is currently undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH).

It may be noted that earlier in October, the Gajuwaka police arrested two people for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Vizag. According to reports, the accused, identified as Ramoju Manindra (24) of Chinagantyada and Upparavalli Swamy (28) of Kurmannapalem, were working as carpenters. On the pretext of going out on a long ride, the two men asked the girls to get on their bikes. Despite resistance from the victims, the two men allegedly took the girls to a house at Rajeev Nagar, Kurmannapalem. The men allegedly raped one of the girls, while the other managed to escape from their clutches.