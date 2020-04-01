Trains in Vizag to be used as temporary shelters for daily wage workers

In a bid to ensure shelter to stranded daily wage workers amid the current lockdown due to coronavirus, the East Coast Railway Waltair Division authorities have decided to convert their passenger trains into temporary shelters. Set to be operational in a day or two, around 45-60 bogies in Vizag will be converted into temporary shelters, stated GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana (IAS).

Speaking about the already operational shelters across five different locations in Visakhapatnam, the Commissioner stated that the Waltair Division authorities have been approached to provide additional shelter for scores of daily wage workers who are stranded in Vizag due to to the 21-day lockdown period amid the coronavirus outbreak. Akin to the other shelters, all facilities, including beds, pillows, drinking water, and food will be provided at the new, converted temporary shelters as well in Vizag.

Apart from the shelters, the Visakhapatnam railway station will also house two trains dedicated to quarantine the coronavirus patients. As reported earlier, the trains are being converted into isolation wards. In the latest, authorities have stated that sleeper coaches will be stationed at platforms 7 and 8 at the railway station. Around 500-600 patients can be quarantined at a time with the new arrangements in place. Isolation wards to treat coronavirus suspects are also being set up simultaneously. Complete with provisions for all medical equipment, each coach would be able to house up to 23 patients at a time, said the authorities.

With coronavirus cases increasing multi-fold every day, the GVMC authorities have been stringently disinfecting various parts of the city. Surprise inspections were made by higher officials at several zones, and warnings were issued to the local staff to follow all rules diligently.