Andhra Pradesh defers salaries of CM, elected representatives, govt staff

The coronavirus pandemic is leading to a number of measures, and safety precautions, being taken by the Central and State Government. A nationwide lockdown has been initiated and being vigorously practiced, till 14 April 2020. The transport, storage, and sale across all markets are being restricted to those that come under the essential goods category. Only essential services are being provided. All commercial / non-essential services have been shut down.

Now, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued an order for the deferment of salaries / wages / remuneration / honorarium / pensions on a gross basis saying that the state’s revenue streams have dried up while combating the current health crisis. This is being implemented across all State Government departments, offices, and related establishments. It shall be equally applicable to the serving, & retired, employees of all PSUs / Government aided institutions / organizations / universities / societies / autonomous bodies/ semi-autonomous bodies.

As per the government order (G.O.Ms.No.26 dated 31.03.2020) issued by the Finance (TFR) Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the deferment is being carried out in the following manner:

Chief Minister, State Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Chairperson & Members of all Corporations, elected representatives of all Local Bodies & people holding equivalent posts – 100% deferment

All India Service Officers (IAS, IPS, and IFS) – 60% deferment

All other Government employees, which include work-charged employees & persons engaged under the category of direct individuals professions & through 3rd party, except Class-IV Employees – 50% deferment

All Class-IV, out-sourcing, contract and the village & ward secretariat employees – 10% deferment

Necessary alterations will be made with respect to the retired employees belonging to the categories mentioned in points 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The Government Order states the deferment shall come into force from the payments of March 2020, payable in April 2020, and will continue until further orders. This decision is being implemented on bill payments as well. The deferment of salaries shall be effective through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) of the Department of Finance, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The State Government cites that its revenue streams are being exhausted due to the lockdown. The demand for State resources has increased tremendously for contact tracing, quarantining, providing personal protection equipment, necessary drugs, health facilities as well as for providing financial assistance to the poor people most affected by the lockdown.