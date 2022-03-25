The IRCTC has issued a list of trains that will be cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted from Visakhapatnam due to the doubling work happening between Hindupur – Penukonda in the Yelahanka – Penukonda section from 21 March 2022 to 29 March 2022. The trains affected commence the journey from Puri and Bhubaneswar in Odisha to Bengaluru in Karnataka and vice versa. The intimation to passengers who had booked trains was given in through SMS as 16 trains were affected. Here is a list of trains that will affect travellers from Visakhapatnam to be taken note of.

Cancelled trains:

Train no. 22883 Puri – Yesvanthpu: The weekly Garibrath Express commencing journey from Puri on 25 March 2022 was cancelled. Train No. 22884 Yeshvanthpu – Puri: The weekly Garibrath Express commencing journey from Yeshvanthpur on 26 March 2022 will be cancelled.

Partially cancelled trains:

Train No.18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru: The Prashanthi Daily Express commencing journey from Bhubaneswar from 22.03.2022 to 28.03.2022 will be partially cancelled between Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam – KSR Bengaluru. Accordingly, this train will be short terminated at Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam. Train No.18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar: The Prashanthi Daily Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 23.03.2022 to 29.03.2022 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru – Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam. Accordingly, this train will be originated from Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam.

The track doubling project was sanctioned on 2015-16 with a budget of 860.43 crores to link Bengaluru and Telangana. The total stretch includes 120 km from Yelahanka to Penukonda. The project was delayed multiple times due to issues regarding land acquisition in Andhra Pradesh said the railway officials. The main purpose of this project was to increase the speed of the trains and to avoid frequent halts due to train crossing. The officials informed that this process was a necessary step to complete the doubling and electrification process of the 37 km stretch immediately.

The above list only includes trains cancelled/partially cancelled said to travel through Visakhapatnam.