The trailer of Nayanthara’s next thriller Netrikann dropped on Thursday morning, along with its release date. These announcements were long pending and to set the ball rolling, the filmmakers revealed earlier this month that the film will skip a theatrical release.

The 2 minutes 5 seconds trailer of Netrikann reveals Ajmal to be portraying a psychopath who has kidnapped multiple girls until his path collides with a blind woman, played by Nayanthara. The trailer is thrilling through-and-through, building up excitement for the movie’s release on Disney+ Hotstar, which the OTT platform reveals to be 13 August. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada audio.

Netrikann is reportedly an official remake of the 2011 South Korean film ‘Blind’. Nayanthara plays the role of a visually challenged woman. The film explores a world beyond what merely meets the eye. For Nayanthara, this will be her next, in a line of women-centric films she has previously acted in. She has made a name for herself by playing strong, inspiring roles in movies like Aram, Kolamavu Kokila, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Netrikann had been waiting for a theatrical release, but the filmmakers later decided to release it directly on OTT platforms. On 21 July 2021, Disney+ Hotstar purchased the streaming rights of Netrikann and announced it via their social handles. Sharing the news, it wrote, “Here is an exciting announcement! Soon our next #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex! Lady superstar Nayanthara #Netrikann! #ComingSoon”. Writing so, it released a poster of the film.

Netikann is directed by the director of the 2017 Tamil movie Aval, Milind Raju, who is famous for directing movies like Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and The House Next Door. The film will star Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran in pivotal roles. The editor for the film is Lawrence Kishor. The makers have roped in RD Rajasekhar as the cinematographer and Dhilip Subbarayan as the stunt director. The art director for the film is Kamalnathan.

Back in November 2020, the makers released a teaser for the movie in which Nayanthara was seen with a walking stick and a dog. The 1 minute 15 seconds teaser was thoroughly engaging and it never for a moment gave away the movie’s plot, leaving everyone excited for the trailer of Netrikann. But it has been a long wait for the fans since November 2020. The trailer’s finally here!