The last week has been a shift from the regular downpours which Vizag has been witnessing. With slight drizzles, the temperatures in Vizag have marginally increased, thereby creating a humid living condition. An upper convergence has occurred over the entire coastal Andhra Pradesh that has resulted in dry weather conditions. With rare chances of rain, the rest of July is predicted to be warm. However, the people of Vizag can expect thunderstorms in August.

Warm last 4 days of July for #Vizag City. Less Chances of Rain & More Chances of Warm and Humid conditions ! Thunderstorms Possibilities will increase in August 1st week !! pic.twitter.com/wlolMAe2Bz — VIZAG Weatherman⚡ (@VizagWeather247) July 27, 2021

The temperatures in Vizag today have been around 31 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature is predicted to hover at 35 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is predicted to be 28 degrees Celsius. The rest of July is predicted to forecast similar temperatures. The rest of July will record a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and can go up to 33 degrees Celsius.

According to weather readings, from the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Vizag, on 28 July 2021, strong winds at 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph are expected over North and Central Bay of Bengal. The winds are also expected to go along, and off, the Odisha – West Bengal coast. 29 July is expected to have similar speed winds but concentrated over the centre of the Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between 27 July to 29 July.

The Meteorological Centre, in Amaravati, predicts that western winds will prevail over the state of Andhra Pradesh. On 29 July, thunderstorms & lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Yanam.