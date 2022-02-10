On 9 February 2022, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the annual ceremony of Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam. This called for the imposition of traffic restrictions on the route from Sarada Peetham to Visakhapatnam International Airport to ensure an uninterrupted journey for the CM convoy. The traffic police imposing restrictions is a common ritual during a VVIP visit in any city. The public has expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed by the Vizag Traffic Police during the CM visit. When this caught the attention of the AP CM, he directed the officials to come up with better solutions, so as to not cause any trouble to the public during his visits.

Bizzare scenes were witnessed on the Vizag roads on Wednesday when the traffic police imposed restrictions for hours. Traffic jams lasted for a long duration, causing inconvenience to the public. This has led to long queues of vehicles at traffic signals, that stretched over hundreds of metres. People travelling to the airport had to get out of their vehicles and walk their way to catch their flights on time. A video has been making rounds on social media in which a woman was seen venting it out on the traffic police for causing inconvenience to the public. Further, she questioned them if they would repay her if she missed the flight. In addition to the traffic restrictions, daily businesses, except wine shops, had to be closed in Chinnamusidivada, the place where Sarada Peetham is located.

CM Jagan expressed his discontent over traffic restrictions and for causing major inconvenience to the public during his visit to Vizag. Further, he has instructed the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Also, he asked the concerning officials to ensure that the public does not face any such troubles during his visits.