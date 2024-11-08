With the auspicious Karthika Masam setting in, picnickers start thronging tourist places in Visakhapatnam during the weekends for unlimited fun.

Places like Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kailasagiri, Kambalakonda, Mudasarlova, Yendada, and the beautiful beaches draw people in droves during the entire month. Among all, the zoo generally registers the tourist footfall in big numbers, generating revenue in lakhs.

Spread in over 600 acres, the IGZP, one of the largest zoo parks in the country, is the favourite choice of the picnickers, particularly children.

While the greenery gives a pleasant experience, different mammals, a variety of birds and other species of reptiles catch the eye of visitors.

Awarded as the best tourist spot by the government, the picturesque Kailasagiri offers a perfect ambience for picnickers. A view of the city from the hilltop delights the people.

Spread over 380 acres, the hilltop has several attractions to draw picnickers in good numbers.

The oldest park with a history of over 100 years, Mudarsarlova is known for peace and tranquility and it is abuzz with activity during this Karthika Masam.

Also, Tourist places like Kambalakonda, Yendada, Rushikonda, Simhachalam, Appikonda, and Bheemunipatnam are generally seen as crowded during this month in Visakhapatnam.

Besides, several places in the neighbouring ASR district like Lammasingi, Araku, Borra Caves, Chintapalli and Anantagiri where temperature plummets during this season are a big draw with people preferring them to other areas for a perfect outing.

Also read- Boating spots in Vizag to visit for an adventure on the water!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu