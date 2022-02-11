The one good thing that has happened to us in recent times, is the release of some great content on OTT platforms. Keeping us engaged through the lockdowns and curfews, several shows have made a mark globally. The Korean drama series Squid Game took the OTT by storm and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The Spanish series Money Heist came to an end after five seasons, although it was tough for fans to bid it a final goodbye. Marvel ruled the OTT platforms with their original series on superheroes, namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. Most of them have received high ratings and evolved as the top international web series of 2021.

With new seasons making way, here is our list of binge-worthy top international OTT web series of 2021 you must watch.

#1 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a miniseries consisting of 6 episodes. This series features Sam Wilson (portraying the role of Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (portraying the role of Winter Soldier) in lead roles. This is the second TV series by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). The Falcon and The Winter Soldier work for a global journey that puts their abilities and patience to the test. This series is directed by Kari Skogland and written by Malcolm Spellman.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. This series features Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The plot revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion prize. People in danger who are in desperate need of money receive a mysterious invitation to join the game. The 456 people are from different walks of life, trapped in a secret location to play games for a chance to earn 45.6 billion won. Every game is a traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light, Green Light, but losing results in death. Who will the winner be, and what is the point of this game?

Streaming on: Netflix

#3 Wanda Vision

Wanda Vision is a miniseries by Jac Schaeffer, based on Marvel Comics. The series features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in lead roles. The events in this series take place after the Avengers: Endgame. Wanda Maximoff and Vision, are two super-powered humans living idealized suburbia lives. They begin to realize that all is not as it seems. This series is a blend of old television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Lucifer

Lucifer is a mystery series with six seasons. The series is an adaptation of Detective Comics (DC) Vertigo Comics. This series has been listed as one of the top international series by Ormax India in its list of 10 most-liked series of 2021. The first season received mixed reviews from critics, though subsequent seasons were better. From the second season, the series is prolonged with the original fallen angel, who has become dissatisfied with his life in hell. The last season of Lucifer has arrived in 2022. This time it’s for real. The devil has almost succeeded in becoming God. And, as the world begins to fall apart without a God, what will he do?

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 The Witcher

The Witcher is a Polish American drama series with two seasons. The series is based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga. Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden. The Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy on the outside.

Streaming on: Netflix

#6 Loki

Loki is one of the top international series by Michael Waldron based on Marvel Comics featuring. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. The unpredictable villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Mischief in Marvel Studios’ Loki, a new series set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Let us know which of these international OTT web series is your favourite.