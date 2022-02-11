The Bangladesh cargo ship MV Maa drifted to the Vishakapatnam shore, earlier in October 2020. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, had earlier mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh State Government had proposed to take over the vessel and convert it into a floating restaurant. Following up on that, a design firm based in the city, Building Grammer has signed a contract to take up the design work and engineering challenges of this 900-ton Bangladesh cargo ship ‘MV MAA’. With a go-ahead from the Department of Tourism, the massive ship, MV MAA on the shores of Vizag, will be turned into a floating restaurant. It will house multi-cuisine kitchens, open-air cafes, and a large indoor dining area. Multiple roadblocks were identified in the MV MAA ship being converted into a floating restaurant.

Apart from all the colours and gala around the cargo ship MV MAA, the team came across multiple challenges. They had to overcome them to provide a better experience for the public. One was the task of rectifying the significant tilt of the ship when it hit ashore on 14 October 2020. The team of 6, took up the adventurous task of taking Cyclone Jawad’s waves to their advantage and rectifying the tilt to near normal. To facilitate a flat base for the ship, that is supported by an unknown rock, the team has installed geo tubes 50 meters into the sea to assist the gradual deposition of sand by waves. This process will therefore create a natural shore formation around the ship in the years to come.

A structurally framed steel beak, with dampeners and floating water breakers, are being used to protect the ship from the impact of the waves. To ensure the ship stays in place, the team has planned to use strong 35-tonne anchor ropes. This will secure the ship to the ground 2-3 meters deep at 8 different points of the ship. With all security measures in place, and overcoming the engineering challenges around MV MAA Ship, the floating restaurant will be a major tourist attraction in Vizag.

To make it an immersive experience, the surrounding beach of the MV MAA Ship floating restaurant will be turned into a private/public area. “It will be decked with shacks, shops, water sports, a children’s park, and an outdoor gym with some gasping landscape,” confirms Dr. Ratna Tej Reddy, a Sr. structural engineer. Keeping in mind the need to act in accordance with environmental conservation, the firm has confirmed that the entire design of this cargo will be based on sustainability and originality. “The whole landscape will be designed by incorporating modern systems. We plan to promote sustainability like solar energy, wave/current energy, recycled/upscaled building materials, etc. while maintaining the originality of the coast’s natural landscape,” he added.

Covered with palm trees and multi-cuisine restaurants, at different dining locations, entertainment areas, and adventure sports, this project seems to be a perfect getaway for everyone. Apart from the engineering challenges of MV MAA, the floating restaurant makes for a major tourist attraction shortly. The resort-like concept of the project is soon to become a reality.