Top 7 trending Telugu movies on Aha to watch for a second showThe 100 per cent Telugu language OTT steaming app has become a household name with its creative content keeping the viewers entertained. With the Telugu Indian Idol directly streaming on the platform, Aha has now just become a part of our everyday evening screen time. From reality shows to movies, everything is available on this OTT platform at an inexpensive subscription price. If you have your Aha premium account subscribed, these top 7 trending Telugu movies are worth a watch for a lazy weekend on the couch. Make a note.

Here is a list of the top 7 trending movies on AHA to watch this weekend

#1 Ghani

The boxing theme movie directed by Kiran Korrapati stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles. The story is about a passionate boxer, whose dreams take a turn when an unexpected event changes his life. The movie also stars other big stars like Suniel Shetty, Upendra Rao, and Nadhiya. The emotional drama is now streaming on Aha and is one movie you can watch to while away your evenings.

#2 Bloody Mary

The crime drama is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Brahmaji, Ajay and Kireeti Damaraju in lead roles. The movie is about how three best friends get close to making their dreams come true. With an unexpected turn of events, the three of them get hold of evidence of a murder and make enemies with vicious people. Watch the movie to see how the lead role escapes near death.

#3 Stand Up Rahul

A feel-good Romcom movie directed by Santo stars Raj Tarun and Varsh Bollamma in lead roles. The story is about a reluctant standup comedian who refrains from standing up for anything in life and finally finds true love that changes his life. Watch the movie on Aha this weekend for some fun entertainment.

#4 Hello June

Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, the movie is about a young girl who believes she lacks special talent but gradually matures into an independent woman. The cast includes Rajisha Vijayan, Sarjano Khalid, Joju George, and Aswathi Menon in lead roles. Streaming now on Aha, this coming of age storyline has been trending. Watch this interesting movie while you catch up on some family time.

#5 Bhama Kalapam

A thriller comedy directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti is all about a mother who is also a pushy wife and a nosey neighbour who suspects her neighbour for the death of his wife. The story reveals how things go wrong while she digs into a very exciting mystery. Watch the fun movie, with some thrilling elements on Aha. The cast includes, Family Man fame Priyamani, John Vijay, and Sharanya Pradeep in prominent roles.

#6 Sebastian

Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, this thriller is yet another one worth a watch this weekend. The trading movie on Aha is all about a fearful police officer who suffers night blindness. When a mysterious assassination is carried out on a woman, the cop tries to overcome his illness and solve the case. With many elements of humour, watch the movie for a fun second show this weekend.

#7 96

Starring the famous Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles, this romantic movie is directed by C. Prem Kumar. The story is about the two main characters who meet during a high school reunion and relive their childhood memories of love. They share moments of nostalgia as they go through a roller coaster of emotions in one night. Watch this movie which will take you into a different world of love.

Let us know which of these top 7 trending Telugu movies on Aha are your favourite in the comments below.