This week has been one to relish for Tollywood fans. Some major Tollywood updates have come and a handy number of movies have released this week, OTT or otherwise. The public hasn’t felt starved for entertainment.

Here are some of the major updates we received from Tollywood this week:

#1 Ram Charan – The Ambassador of Disney+ Hotstar

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Teja has been roped in by Disney+ Hotstar to be the OTT platform’s brand ambassador in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reportedly, the remuneration he is getting for endorsing the platform is in crores. Some of the biggest hits of Ram Charan’s career like Dhruva (2016) are there to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. On Saturday, he will be seen gracing the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 stage to mark his debut as the platform’s ambassador.

#2 Ishq Digital Premiere

After being one of the first Tollywood movies to be released in the theatres after the second wave of Covid-19, Ishq: Not a Love Story is now all set for its digital premiere. This Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier starrer is going to premiere on the digital entertainment platform SUN NXT. This movie is a remake of the hit 2019 Malayalam movie of the same name.

#3 Naveen Polishetty’s next movie

After the huge success of Jathi Ratnalu, everyone’s been wanting updates on the next Telugu project of Naveen Polishetty. Earlier in the week, his next movie was announced as the “Entertainer of the Season”, with the working title Production No. 15. The movie will be directed by Kalyan Shankar and is expected to be another comedy from Naveen Polishetty.

ANNOUNCEMENT. Excited to bring you this film with the dynamic @vamsi84 garu @SitharaEnts & super excited to have Trivikram Garu’s @Fortune4Cinemas on board as well 😊 Nenu eppudu cheptanu idi mana journey ani. As always need your love and support. We will give it everything ❤️ https://t.co/pBK5PiuP62 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) September 15, 2021

#4 Liger team resumes shoot

Everyone’s excited for Vijay Deverakonda’s next project, which will be a pan-India movie with Puri Jagannadh. The movie also stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead. Touted as a sports action drama, Vijay Deverakonda is seemingly portraying a kickboxer in the movie. The movie’s production has had multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it finally looks to be on the way to completion and ready for release. Recently, Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukha Priya had recorded a song for this movie.

#5 Akhanda song

Nandamuri Balakrishna fans are waiting impatiently for his next Tollywood release and the makers are doing their bit by giving regular updates, as they did this week. The latest in this movie is that its first single Adiga Adiga was released, composed by S Thaman. Not just that, a poster was also revealed from the movie in which NBK was seen rocking a white shirt with pink pants. Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead and NBK will be seen playing dual roles in this movie.

#6 F3 shoot resumes

A sequel to the 2019 movie F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is on the watchlist of many. This Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer is the next big comedy to watch and everyone wants to know when it will release. The makers shared a funny BTS video to announce that F3 had resumed shooting. The video shows the cast of the movie having a lot of fun and laughter while shooting this movie.

#7 First Glimpse of Daniel Shekar

The makers of Bheemla Nayak have left no stones unturned in creating buzz about this Tollywood movie, with updates on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday like the title song of the movie. But everyone’s been waiting for a glimpse of Rana Daggubati’s character Daniel Shekar in this remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. While this was only a glimpse, a full song is expected on Daniel Shekar this Sunday.